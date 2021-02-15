Full Chelsea squad available for Premier League clash vs Newcastle United

The full Chelsea team available for Thomas Tuchel to select from to face Newcastle United in the Premier League has been revealed.

Chelsea are yet to beaten under Tuchel (W4, D1) in all competitions, and are looking to make it five wins on the bounce when they host Steve Bruce's side in west London on Monday night.

(Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A win will see the Blues climb above Liverpool into the top four.

Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea defeated the Magpies in the reverse fixture in the north east 2-0 following an own goal from Federico Fernandez and a cool finish from Tammy Abraham.

Here's the full squad available for Tuchel and Chelsea against Newcastle United, as per football.london:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz (if fit), Faustino Anjorin and Christian Pulisic

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud

Tuchel confirmed the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday, confirming that Thiago Silva would be out and it would be unlikely for Kai Havertz to be involved. However that Timo Werner will return to the side.

"It’s too soon for sure for Thiago. We are aiming for Southampton and trying hard so let’s see if we make it but we cannot promise," said Tuchel on Friday.



(Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s Friday and we still have three training sessions before the game. It should be absolutely okay for Timo to come back but maybe too close for Kai.

"I’m not sure if he’s out [of training] today but he will be missing this match as well."

