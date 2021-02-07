NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Full Chelsea squad available for Premier League clash vs Sheffield United

Author:
Publish date:

The full Chelsea team available for Thomas Tuchel to select from to face Sheffield United in the Premier League has been revealed.

Chelsea travel to South Yorkshire to face the Blades on Sunday night and Tuchel's men could move into fifth with a win on the road. 

Tuchel is set to have a full squad available apart from Thiago Silva who is a major doubt after picking up a thigh strain in the win against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. He is likely to be risked and therefore unavailable for selection. 

Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma could return to the side after missing the win earlier this week with training injuries, but they returned to training ahead of the fixture this weekend.

Here's the full squad available for Tuchel and Chelsea against Sheffield United, as per football.london:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma (doubt), Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva (doubt)

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz (doubt)

Forwards: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tuchel has also confirmed that he could make changes to his starting XI at Bramall Lane to ensure sharpness and freshness in the squad. 

"We have only two days so maybe we need some changes to be sharp and physical again," said Tuchel.

"We must be able to compete on the highest level against a strong and very physical Sheffield United side, which has won their last games."

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-chelsea
