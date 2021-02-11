Full Chelsea squad available to face Barnsley in FA Cup fifth round

The full Chelsea team which is available against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's men travel to Yorkshire to face the Championship outfit on Thursday night at Oakwell hoping to progress into the quarter-finals.

It will be Chelsea's best chance of silverware this season with a tricky Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid coming up, and Manchester City leading the Premier League currently.

Tuchel will make several changes at Oakwell with N'Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Billy Gilmour and Hakim Ziyech all set to start for the Blues.

Thiago Silva and Timo Werner are unavailable, while Kai Havertz is doubtful due to missing the last couple of days of training.

"There is a high possibility we see a lot of changes," said the German Head Coach. "First of all, everybody who is on the pitch tomorrow deserves to be on the pitch. So there will be guys tomorrow who suffered a little bit from my decisions in the last few games.

"And for us, it's the third away match in a row. We don't want to lose attention, awareness, and intensity in our game.

"So this is the moment for us to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch, and to have the full intensity needed to secure this win. This is what we aim for."

As per football.london, they provided the full Chelsea squad available for selection by Thomas Tuchel on Thursday:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero.

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Lewis Bate, Faustino Anjorin and Christian Pulisic

Strikers: Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud

