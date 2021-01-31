Revealed: Full Chelsea squad available to face Burnley in the Premier League

The full Chelsea squad that is available to face Burnley in the Premier League has been revealed.

Chelsea host the Clarets in west London, sitting in 10th place in the league after a dip in results.

Thomas Tuchel is searching for his first win as Head Coach after taking over earlier this week and will be eyeing Burnley as the perfect opportunity to get his first victory.

Tuchel spoke in his pre-match programme notes hailing the 'amazing first few days' he has had at Chelsea since his appointment.

"It has been an amazing first few days for me at Chelsea. First of all, thank you to all the people at the club who gave my staff and I such a friendly welcome, and supported us from the moment we arrived with data, with information and with help.

"The players were immediately open to us introducing our ideas, so that we were even able to do one intense training session before our first game together against Wolves on Wednesday night. We have worked on our tactical approach and the players have been very open in the meetings that we’ve held to prepare for the matches – this is all you can ask for as a coach.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It has been an incredible period of time for me, personally. Things happened very quickly for me at the start of this week, with this opportunity to come to a different club, in a different country, but from the first moment of contact from Chelsea, I had the feeling that I did not want to miss this possibility to coach a club like this, in the biggest league.

"I wanted to take this challenge for many reasons, one of which was the mix of personalities, experience and young talents, who are hungry to earn their titles here at Chelsea. This is a combination that is very, very exciting for me and my staff, so we did not want to miss this chance."

Now it's time for Tuchel to pick his second starting XI which will be more informed this time round.

And as per football.london, this is the full list of players who are available for Sunday's clash:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga & Willy Caballero.

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri.

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjori & Christian Pulisic.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube