Full Chelsea squad available to face West Brom in Premier League

The Chelsea squad which is available for selection against West Brom in the Premier League has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be keen to extend their unbeaten start under the German to 15 games when they welcome the Baggies to west London on Saturday afternoon.

But Chelsea will have to do it without N'Golo Kante who will be missing due to a hamstring problem. However, the Blues will have Thiago Silva back available after a recent thigh problem.

"Everybody was in training today [Friday], except N'Golo Kante who was doing individual work," Tuchel told reporters on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Everybody else was out on the pitch and that's good news."

He added on Kante: "He is doing individual training and tomorrow the game and he can't be with the squad."

Full Chelsea squad available for selection to face West Brom:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga & Willy Caballero.

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri.

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic & Faustino Anjorin.

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud.

