Zsolt Low Provides Chelsea Team News Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea will once again have most of their squad available for their Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday evening.

The Blues beat Al Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final on Wednesday, with Romelu Lukaku's goal setting up a match against the Brazilian outfit.

It will be the second time Chelsea have featured in such a match, having lost against Corinthians the last time they reached the final of the competition.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, via Football.London, assistant coach Zsolt Low did not reveal any new absences for their clash in the United Arab Emirates, but revealed his delight of the return of Edouard Mendy from his AFCON success with Senegal.

"We're very proud of Edou. The whole squad was happy he won the Africa cup. He arrives in a very good mood. Always has a big smile on his face. He's very important to the group.

"He gives a lot of energy. He was a little tired the first day, needed recovery and a good sleep, but he is fully involved in training.

"We're very happy that he's healthy and absolutely in good shape with good experience behind him. He's ready to play the game."

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Both Reece James and Ben Chilwell have travelled with the squad, but will be unavailable for selection as they recover from their respective injuries, with James expected to return to first team action soon.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is also said to be keen on regrouping with his players and staff after he tested positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

Low said: "We hope he can come. We have 30 hours to the game. He follows the rules and protocols. Still a lot of time. We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared, we have a lot of meetings.

"We talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better. We're absolutely clear what to do better in the second game."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube