Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Full Chelsea Team News for Club World Cup Tie Against Al Hilal

Chelsea will have most of their squad available for selection as they prepare to face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. 

The Blues travelled to the United Arab Emirates after their FA Cup fourth round victory against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday as they look to win the tournament at the second time of asking. 

They are currently being led by Arno Michels who is stepping in for the absent Thomas Tuchel, who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their tie against Plymouth. 

imago1009558765h

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, via Football.London, assistant coach Zsolt Low revealed his side's team news particularly with Edouard Mendy returning from his AFCON success and Reece James from his injury, albeit very slowly.

"Reece James, no chance he'll play in the cup. He's in a good way but will miss still some days. He's here to enjoy the group again. 

Read More

"Mendy will arrive probably later today or tomorrow and we'll see how tired he is. He has to arrive first, we have to check him and talk to him. We'll see if it's possible he plays, maybe."

He also touched upon the fitness and form of Hakim Ziyech as he said: "He's getting better and better. He's in good shape, in good form. He'll possibly start tomorrow."

imago1009634632h

Low gave an update on Mason Mount, who had a slight injury problem against Plymouth on Saturday: "Mason is getting better and better every team. We'll see how he moves and feels today, take the last decision tomorrow."

Chelsea secured their qualification for the tournament thanks to their Champions League success last season, when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

They were last in the Club World Cup in 2012, but lost to Corinthians 1-0 at the final hurdle nearly ten years ago.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006845443h
News

Full Chelsea Team News for Club World Cup Tie Against Al Hilal

53 seconds ago
imago1009379984h (3)
News

Chelsea to 'Make Every Possible Accommodation' to Send Thomas Tuchel to the Club World Cup

25 minutes ago
imago1009092727h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Club World Cup

55 minutes ago
imago1009014856h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Wanted Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Before Niklas Sule Signing

1 hour ago
imago1009092747h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen's Transfers From Chelsea to Barcelona 'Practically Done'

1 hour ago
imago1009014624h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Named in Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Despite Covid-19 Absence

2 hours ago
imago1008809169h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Will Sell Jules Kounde to Highest Bidder Amid Chelsea Talks

2 hours ago
imago1009640601h
Transfer News

Report: Wolfsburg Midfielder Aster Vranckx is 'Big Chelsea Fan' & Eyes Stamford Bridge Move After Bundesliga 'Stopover'

3 hours ago