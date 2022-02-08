Full Chelsea Team News for Club World Cup Tie Against Al Hilal

Chelsea will have most of their squad available for selection as they prepare to face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

The Blues travelled to the United Arab Emirates after their FA Cup fourth round victory against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday as they look to win the tournament at the second time of asking.

They are currently being led by Arno Michels who is stepping in for the absent Thomas Tuchel, who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their tie against Plymouth.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, via Football.London, assistant coach Zsolt Low revealed his side's team news particularly with Edouard Mendy returning from his AFCON success and Reece James from his injury, albeit very slowly.

"Reece James, no chance he'll play in the cup. He's in a good way but will miss still some days. He's here to enjoy the group again.

"Mendy will arrive probably later today or tomorrow and we'll see how tired he is. He has to arrive first, we have to check him and talk to him. We'll see if it's possible he plays, maybe."

He also touched upon the fitness and form of Hakim Ziyech as he said: "He's getting better and better. He's in good shape, in good form. He'll possibly start tomorrow."

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Low gave an update on Mason Mount, who had a slight injury problem against Plymouth on Saturday: "Mason is getting better and better every team. We'll see how he moves and feels today, take the last decision tomorrow."

Chelsea secured their qualification for the tournament thanks to their Champions League success last season, when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

They were last in the Club World Cup in 2012, but lost to Corinthians 1-0 at the final hurdle nearly ten years ago.

