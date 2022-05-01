Full Chelsea Team News for Everton Clash as Christensen Hopeful of Return

The full Chelsea team news to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon has been revealed.

Chelsea sit third in the league, having drawn 1-1 to Manchester United on Thursday despite dominating possession and chances created.

Tuchel will be without long-term absentee Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic as they remain sidelined.

"For sure, Ben Chilwell, no, and for Kova (Mateo Kovacic), it is too early – he has not had a minute in team training so far," Tuchel admitted in his pre-Everton press conference. "He will not come back. Callum Hudson-Odoi as well."

The Blues boss continued to reveal that duo Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley could return to the squad after missing the clash in Manchester through illness.

"Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let's see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley," he continued.

"Let's wait until the day after tomorrow (Saturday) to see how they feel."

Barkley has only featured for his side a total of five times in the Premier League this season so far, racking up a total of 151 league minutes in the 2021/22 season.

Christensen was withdrawn against Arsenal at half-time and has not featured since his mistake against the Gunners, leading to the first goal of the match in Chelsea's 4-2 defeat.

Everton will be without Andre Gomes, Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek as they currently sit in the relegation zone in the Premier League, making Sunday's clash even more important.

He said: "Yerry (Mina) is back in the squad. Ben (Godfrey) is out. Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) is back in the squad. Donny [van de Beek] is out, not fit nor is (Andre) Gomes."

