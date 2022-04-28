Skip to main content

Full Chelsea Team News for Man United Clash as Antonio Rudiger & Reece James Hopeful

The full Chelsea team news to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night has been revealed.

Chelsea are currently in third place and are seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. Champions League qualification is all but secured and a win at Old Trafford will put the Blues to within four points of confirming their place in the top four. 

Thomas Tuchel will be without quartet Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi as they eye their first win in the north west since 2013.

“Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum will still be out," confirmed Tuchel on Wednesday. "Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in squad.”

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James returned to training ahead of the Man United showdown and Tuchel will make a late decision over whether or not they are available for selection. 

The same goes for Andreas Christensen who has been unwell after experiencing stomach cramps prior to the win over West Ham. 

Tuchel added on Tuesday: "Toni was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James. We have another training coming. Hopefully they can do the full training and give us the green light. We hope they can be in the squad and play tomorrow. 

"The same for Andreas, we need another examination. He felt sick. Will come back to training ground today."

Full available Chelsea squad to face Manchester United

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger (late decision), Andreas Christensen (late decision), Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, Reece James (late decision), Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Kenedy

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Harvey Vale, Romelu Lukaku

