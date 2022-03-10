Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich City as Reece James Suffers Injury Setback

The full Chelsea team news for their Premier League encounter versus Norwich City has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's travel to Norfolk on Thursday night to face bottom of the table Norwich at Carrow Road. 

Chelsea have won their last three league outings, while Norwich haven't won any of their last five, leaving them five points adrift of safety. 

imago1010379121h

Chelsea were handed a boost last month when Reece James made his return from a hamstring injury, which saw him score in the 4-0 win at Burnley on Saturday. But he will spend another period on the sideline after suffering a setback, Tuchel confirmed.

“Everybody was on the training pitch today except for Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who has muscular problems after three matches - not his injured leg but the other leg. We need examination," Tuchel told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. 

"We thought he could be on the pitch today but no. Needs further examination.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He added on James: “He felt it during the match, that’s why we took him out. It didn’t get better so we are worried. Still we need some more details, more information. Today will be further examinations. It is obvious what he gives to our team so not good news at the moment. A setback for sure, I hope not a big one.”

imago1010368750h

James took to Instagram after the setback, writing "Patience is key. Everything happens for a reason. See you soon, RJ."

Callum Hudson-Odoi wasn't pictured in any of the training images at Cobham so is likely to join James and Ben Chilwell on the sidelines for Thursday's game. 

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic will be eager to continue their partnerships in attack, while Romelu Lukaku will be itching to reclaim a starting role. 

Everybody trained ahead of the game, per Tuchel, which is a boost for the Blues who have a golden chance to make it four wins on the spin in the league.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010378954h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Thoughts on How Christian Pulisic Can Take Next Step at Chelsea

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago
imago1008894018h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Swallow Defeat Amid Andreas Christensen's Rumoured Barcelona Move

By Nick Emms7 hours ago
imago1010365627h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea 'Have Everything' to Close Gap With Man City And Liverpool

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago
imago1010368033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Is Hoping to Solve Chelsea's Current Ongoing Contract Headache

By Jago Hemming8 hours ago
imago0046921066h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea's New Owners Must Listen to Tuchel's Cech & Granovskaia Demands

By Nick Emms8 hours ago
imago1010359425h
News

'He Is in Good Shape' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of Kai Havertz for Chelsea

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1010419786h
News

Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Refuses to Be Drawn into Transfer Speculation Regarding Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1010303012h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Last-Ditch Message to Keep Andreas Christensen at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Rumours

By Nick Emms10 hours ago