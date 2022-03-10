The full Chelsea team news for their Premier League encounter versus Norwich City has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's travel to Norfolk on Thursday night to face bottom of the table Norwich at Carrow Road.

Chelsea have won their last three league outings, while Norwich haven't won any of their last five, leaving them five points adrift of safety.

Chelsea were handed a boost last month when Reece James made his return from a hamstring injury, which saw him score in the 4-0 win at Burnley on Saturday. But he will spend another period on the sideline after suffering a setback, Tuchel confirmed.

“Everybody was on the training pitch today except for Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who has muscular problems after three matches - not his injured leg but the other leg. We need examination," Tuchel told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

"We thought he could be on the pitch today but no. Needs further examination.”

He added on James: “He felt it during the match, that’s why we took him out. It didn’t get better so we are worried. Still we need some more details, more information. Today will be further examinations. It is obvious what he gives to our team so not good news at the moment. A setback for sure, I hope not a big one.”

James took to Instagram after the setback, writing "Patience is key. Everything happens for a reason. See you soon, RJ."

Callum Hudson-Odoi wasn't pictured in any of the training images at Cobham so is likely to join James and Ben Chilwell on the sidelines for Thursday's game.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic will be eager to continue their partnerships in attack, while Romelu Lukaku will be itching to reclaim a starting role.

Everybody trained ahead of the game, per Tuchel, which is a boost for the Blues who have a golden chance to make it four wins on the spin in the league.

