Full Chelsea Team News to Face Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel will have a near full squad to select from for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle.

The Champions League holders and last season's FA Cup runners-up, Chelsea, will welcome the League One outfit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. 

Despite playing against lower league opposition and flying out to Abu Dhabi after the game, Tuchel will still name a strong Blues side to progress into the fifth round after his team news was confirmed ahead of the game. 

imago1009360256h (3)

"We respect the team, treat them well and have a strong team on the pitch tomorrow to make it to the next round," said Tuchel ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference. 

Read More

Chelsea will be without Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as all three remain sidelined through injury. 

Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic won't feature having returned late to Cobham after playing for their countries during the winter break. Both will join the Blues on their flight to the Middle East. 

"Not Reece James and Ben Chilwell, unfortunately, and not Ruben Loftus-Cheek," Tuchel revealed on team news. "They are still injured, everybody else was in training except Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva. Everybody else was there, we've had a good training week."

Young quartet Xavier Simons, Charlie Webster, Lewis Hall and Harvey Vale would have hoped to be involved, but their inclusion is unlikely because they featured for the Under-23s on Friday night during their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. 

Kenedy is in contention to play for the first time since his loan recall from Flamengo last month. 

