The Chelsea team news for their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday night has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel takes his team into their 31st game of the season and look set to finish inside the top four, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham all looking to seal that final fourth spot.

A win against Mikel Arteta's side, who they have already beaten this season with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates back in August courtesy of goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James, will all but seal a place in the Champions League places come the end of the season.

IMAGO / Focus Images

But Chelsea will need to do the job at Stamford Bridge against their London counterparts without Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi. All three have been ruled out, with Kovacic hoped to only be out for two weeks following an ankle injury picked up in their FA Cup semi-final win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

“Kova is out for the game, ligament injury," confirmed Tuchel.

"Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible. Callum Hudson-Odoi out for the game, Ben Chilwell out for the game. Some players in doubt which we need to be examining but hopefully the rest is okay.

IMAGO / PA Images

“On the pitch? Premier League match? No. I don’t think we will rush this (Ben Chilwell return). Ben will now be in the transition to join academy training, to have team training but not on the physicality level like with us. This will be his next steps in the next weeks. Hopefully he can join our training at the end of the season but no matches on that level.

“For Callum it’s day by day, still not possible to join team training.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Romelu Lukaku could start upfront for Chelsea, his first start since their FA Cup win over Middlesbrough last month.

"It’s an option that he starts," admitted Tuchel over whether or not the Belgium international could come back into the starting XI.

"If he starts we need him physically. Maybe he cannot play 90 minutes, maybe to put it all out there for 60 minutes.”

Trevoh Chalobah, 22, has had an excellent campaign for the Blues since his first-team breakthrough last summer, but hasn't featured in any of Chelsea's last two league matches.

Tuchel explained the reasons for his absence and revealed minutes will be made available for the defender in the upcoming fixtures, hinting at a return against Arsenal.

“It’s hard decisions at the moment," continued Tuchel. "Maybe he feels these decisions are against him but for other players. We had recently Reece James playing in his position in the back three because of his physicality, his speed against key players on the left side from opponents.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Trevoh played a lot and a very, very good season so far. He had a little dip of form some weeks ago but since many weeks he is back in full shape in training."

"We had a talk recently that I cannot prove it with minutes and game minutes in the moment but he is exactly in the level where he was at the beginning of the season. It’s impressive because he overcame this kind of period where things felt a bit more difficult for him during the winter period.

"He had some mistakes, was not so comfortable on the pitch and reliable like used to be. Now he is back to full strength.

"He needs to be patient. Thiago is in full shape, Andreas Christensen is back from injury, Reece played in his position. These are the reasons. Pretty normal. For me he is taking it very well, trains excellent. This is what we demand from him. I think he will see it with minutes in the next matches.”

