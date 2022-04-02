Skip to main content
Full Chelsea Team News to Face Brentford as Reece James Returns

Chelsea will welcome back Reece James as they prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League after the international break on Saturday.

The Blues are on a six-match winning run and will be looking to keep up their fine form when they return to action in the London derby.

Thiago Silva is also likely to return, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are ruled out and Christian Pulisic will be assessed ahead of the game.

They will host Thomas Frank's side, who currently sit 15th in the Premier League table.

imago1010743229h

James will return to action for the Blues, as Thomas Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

He said: “Ready to go, Reece is in the squad for tomorrow.”

Furthermore, Silva will also likely feature after playing for Brazil in the break.

The central defender did not feature on Wednesday, however, as they overcame Peru 4-0.

imago1007475062h

The same cannot be said about Pulisic, who will be assessed ahead of the match after playing 84 minutes against Costa Rica in the USMNT's 2-0 defeat as they qualified for the World Cup.

Speaking on the pair, Tuchel said: “Thiago is a bit different to Christian, I have to say. Thiago did not play the third match with Brazil, came back one day earlier and had not the same jet lag than Christian. Thiago was here yesterday and trained today, feels very good so he is available tomorrow. 

"For Christian we need to decide, he did not train today. We decided to give him another recovery session today. He did not train with the team, he was here. He was very tired with huge jet lag because he played one day ago, one and a half days ago like 85 minutes, so he played all three matches for the US. 

"We need to figure out if that makes sense and if it makes sense, for how many minutes it makes sense tomorrow.”

imago1009879660h

The Chelsea boss continued to confirm the rest of the absentees, with Hudson-Odoi and Chilwell missing the clash against Brentford.

“Team news, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will miss the game tomorrow," he confirmed. "Callum still feels his achilles a little bit and some lower back problems. 

"Everyone else was in training. It is always a challenge to come back after these breaks. Everyone was all around the world with different experiences, some of them very successful, some of them not. Some played a lot, some have jet lag. It’s always a challenge coming back. It’s time to regroup and go again tomorrow.”

imago1008434006h
