Full Chelsea Team News to Face Brighton in Premier League

Thomas Tuchel has several selection decisions to make when Chelsea travel to Brighton on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

The Blues will want to avoid dropping points as they did in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge last month.

It looks like the squad will be much similar to the one that faced Manchester City on Saturday, with several key players still sidelined.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked to provide team news, Tuchel said: “Good question, we train later. I think we have no re-injuries, maybe the good news. No new injuries. This is the good news but I think nobody is coming back for tomorrow's game.”

Kepa Arrizabalaga is all but confirmed to start for Chelsea, deputising for Edouard Mendy during his spell at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Trevoh Chalobah wasn't spotted in training after a recent hamstring injury and is unlikely to be involved at the Amex.

However, Kenedy did train under Tuchel for the first time since returning from a loan spell at Flamengo and could be in the squad as the back-up left-back after Ben Chilwell was ruled out until the end of the season.

Reece James will also be out of the match with a long-term injury, not expected to be back for some while.

Andreas Christensen tested positive for Covid-19 before the weekend's clash and will not be out of isolation in time to face Brighton.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel has challenged his side to be on their best form if they are to leave the south cost with victory.

He said: "There are a lot of things to be aware of, what we need to do in the best level possible. It’s the third away match now in a row. We are still only two days after the match at City.

"It’s a mix between recovery and preparing for the match tomorrow. I truly believe we need all our mental and physical capacity to be able to win. We want to win and are expecting a tough match.”

