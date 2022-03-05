Skip to main content
Full Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley in the Premier League

The full Chelsea team news has been confirmed for their Premier League fixture against Burnley.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who are currently third in the table, head north to Turf Moor for their first league outing since February 19, having played in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup since the narrow 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. 

They have had their fitness problems which meant it was a much-changed side which beat Luton Town on Wednesday night in the FA Cup fifth round. 

imago1010297776h

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech all missed the win at Kenilworth Road, but trained at their Cobham training base on Friday afternoon.

Tuchel has a nearly fully fit squad after confirming the Chelsea team news in his pre-match press conference earlier on in the day. 

The only absentee along Ben Chilwell is Cesar Azpilicueta. He missed training on Thursday and wasn't picture on Friday either with the rest of his teammates. 

imago1010251773h

What Thomas Tuchel said on team news in full

On the squad's availability for the visit of Turf Moor, Tuchel told reporters on Friday: “No fresh injuries. I still have to talk to the fitness coaches and doctors after press conference. Azpi was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him. Hakim was in training, seemed good so hopefully he can come back. 

"Reece James did training yesterday so no problems so far, no reactions after his two matches. It’s good. The guys who were not with us in Luton Town because minor injuries like Trevoh, Thiago, were back in training yesterday and seem good to go.”

imago1010144506h
