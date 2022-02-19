Full Chelsea Team News to Face Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Chelsea will have a nearly fully fit squad to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Thomas Tuchel's head across the capital following triumph in Abu Dhabi which will see the Blues full of confidence for the London derby.

But the Blues will need to get over a big hurdle on Saturday. They haven't won consecutive games in the league since the end of October - Norwich City and Newcastle United - and they will be hoping to end that record this weekend.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel will have almost all of his squad available and will be boosted by the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek who has been struggling with a painful Achilles problem in recent weeks.

He said ahead of the game: “He had a problem with his achilles, very painful. The kind of inflammation. Not a big injury, painful which held him back from being on the pitch. Since he is back, since we are back from Abu Dhabi he is very strong. I can see he is free. He is available for the game.”

IMAGO / PA Images

But the Chelsea head coach will be without Mason Mount (ankle) and Reece James (hamstring), with the latter not yet ready to return to team training.

“I don’t know (when he will play), every time I say now I will be wrong, guessing. I hope to have him back in team training (next week) then I can give more insight," added Tuchel on James.

Tuchel continued on Mount: “We will push for the League Cup final. We will push. He has injured ligaments in the very first minutes of the final unfortunately. Champions League seems to be very, very close. We will try hard for the League Cup final.”

