Full Chelsea Team News to Face Leeds United as Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Hopeful

The Chelsea team news to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to Yorkshire to Elland Road for their final away league game of the season

Chelsea come up against Jesse Marsch's men who currently sit in 18th place, in the relegation zone on goal difference, who are in desperate need of points in their bid to keep their top-flight status. 

imago1011866780h
imago1011826104h

The Blues have been out of sorts in recent weeks since the international break. They have been inconsistent and it continued on Saturday against Wolves as they could only manage a point despite taking a two goal lead in west London. 

Tuchel has demanded for more consistency in a 'do-or-die' game for the hosts. Should Chelsea collect all three points on Wednesday, it will push them to the brink of clinching Champions League qualification for next season. 

"In general, it is a fast team, a hard working team, a talented team individually," said Tuchel of Leeds. "This is what we wait for. This is a match for them, do or die, like a cup match for them. The atmosphere will be like this. I am looking forward to it actually. I have played there once but without spectators. It will be a big fight. The atmosphere and the surrounding will tell you instantly what is going on and we will feel it straight away. We need to step up.”

imago1011841020h (1)

As Chelsea look to step up, they will be sweating on the fitness of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante. Both returned to training this week after missing the Wolves draw, but Tuchel confirmed their availability has not yet been decided. 

"We are fighting for Jorgi and N'Golo. It will be close and I don't know if we will make it," Tuchel said on Tuesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference

Hudson-Odoi also rejoined training last week after a lengthy time on the sidelines. His involvement is unclear, whilst Ben Chilwell remains out. 

