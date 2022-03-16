Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Lille in the Champions League

Chelsea will be looking to welcome back some senior players to the squad as they prepare for their Champions League knockout round second leg tie against Lille. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to France for Wednesday's match with a 2-0 aggregate score over their Ligue 1 opposition, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the first leg.

They will also be coming off the back of their late win against Newcastle United on Sunday, their first game at Stamford Bridge since current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

imago1009563636h

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso look set to return to action for the Blues against Lille, with Thomas Tuchel saying that they could both start for the west London side.

“I think Marcos is ready to start, Azpi is ready to start."

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi haven't travelled with the squad after Tuchel opted not to risk the pair, after revealing in the pre-match press conference that it would have been 'very right' for a return. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We will try to have Reece and Callum later in training but it will be a very tight race. We will take this decision after the training session. They were not involved. Let’s see if it is worth the risk, it will be very tight with these two.”

imago1008211887h

Ben Chilwell remains out with an ACL injury, while Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez have also not travelled and won't be involved on Wednesday night in northern France.

Harvey Vale has been included in the travelling party as the Blues eye a spot in Friday's quarter-final draw.

Travelling SquadMendy, Kepa, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Kenedy, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech, Vale

Wednesday's fixture will be the fifth match Chelsea have played since it was announced that the club is up for sale.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152699627h
News

Revealed: How Much Boehly-Wyss-Goldstein Bid is for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt7 hours ago
imago1008769085h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Strong Character' Edouard Mendy Ahead of Lille Clash

By Nick Emms7 hours ago
imago1010106885h
News

'Ready to Start' - Chelsea Handed Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso Boost Ahead of Lille

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago
imago1008270879h
News

Why Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Will Miss Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs LOSC Lille

By Nick Emms8 hours ago
imago1010494132h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea Contract to be Extended Amid Barcelona Interest

By Rob Calcutt9 hours ago
imago1010082534h
News

Kai Havertz: Chelsea Are Playing for Fans & Club Amid Sale Uncertainty

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1009958161h
Match Coverage

Preview: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Matt Debono and Rob Calcutt9 hours ago
imago1010579146h
News

'Focus on What we Control' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Squad Are in 'Good Mood' Despite Recent Uncertainty

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago