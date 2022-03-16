Full Chelsea Team News to Face Lille in the Champions League

Chelsea will be looking to welcome back some senior players to the squad as they prepare for their Champions League knockout round second leg tie against Lille.

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to France for Wednesday's match with a 2-0 aggregate score over their Ligue 1 opposition, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the first leg.

They will also be coming off the back of their late win against Newcastle United on Sunday, their first game at Stamford Bridge since current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso look set to return to action for the Blues against Lille, with Thomas Tuchel saying that they could both start for the west London side.

“I think Marcos is ready to start, Azpi is ready to start."

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi haven't travelled with the squad after Tuchel opted not to risk the pair, after revealing in the pre-match press conference that it would have been 'very right' for a return.

"We will try to have Reece and Callum later in training but it will be a very tight race. We will take this decision after the training session. They were not involved. Let’s see if it is worth the risk, it will be very tight with these two.”

Ben Chilwell remains out with an ACL injury, while Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez have also not travelled and won't be involved on Wednesday night in northern France.

Harvey Vale has been included in the travelling party as the Blues eye a spot in Friday's quarter-final draw.

Travelling Squad: Mendy, Kepa, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Kenedy, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech, Vale

Wednesday's fixture will be the fifth match Chelsea have played since it was announced that the club is up for sale.

