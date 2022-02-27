The full Chelsea team news ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday afternoon has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel and his side have had their preparations this week disrupted and clouded by the uncertainty regarding owner Roman Abramovich's position, who relinquished his stewardship of the Club to the Chelsea Foundation on Saturday evening.

The Chelsea head coach is trying to focus on on-the-field matters as a huge game awaits, a chance for the Blues to land their third trophy of the season.

It was a positive week for the Blues in terms of fitness, injuries and availability. Everyone trained at Cobham in the days leading up to the final in the capital, apart from Ben Chilwell who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all fit and available for selection, while Reece James could return however Tuchel is yet to make a decision on his involvement.

“Very, very good question," replied Tuchel to the media over James' potential comeback at Wembley.

"Even if I wanted to, I’m not sure if I could answer your question right now. He looked brilliant in the last two training session. Let’s wait for another training session and see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end and we go for step by step. Would be a huge step but honestly yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday) he looked so strong, so confident and so involved in training that you are tempted to do it. Let’s see.

"We have a little bit of time. The most important thing for him and us is that he’s back and feels confident to step up on this level like he did yesterday and today. Still two days to go and we will take the decision.”

IMAGO / PA Images

The goalkeeping decision still needs to be made with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy vying for the nod to face Liverpool. Kepa has played every game of their campaign so far and will be hoping to be rewarded by Tuchel for his performances which have helped Chelsea reach the final.

However, there was one late blow for the Blues in terms of injuries as Andreas Christensen was ruled out of the final on Saturday afternoon with a minor Achilles injury.

Other than Christensen and Chilwell's absence, Tuchel has a fully fit squad to select from for the Wembley showdown.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube