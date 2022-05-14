Thomas Tuchel will be without a maximum of four Chelsea players for the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Chelsea make the short trip across the capital to play Jurgen Klopp's Reds in their second Wembley showdown this season following the Carabao Cup final meeting back in February which Liverpool came out on top in with a penalty shootout win.

Wembley has been a dismal location for the Blues in recent seasons. They have lost the last two FA Cup finals and will not be wanting a third consecutive final defeat in as many years this weekend.

Tuchel will need all of his squad to be at their very best, telling his squad ahead of the game: "You have to be spot on in these kinds of matches."

They will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tuchel confirmed their expected absences.

But two players who could be fit are N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. The latter came off with an ankle injury sustained against Leeds United in midweek and Tuchel is hopeful he will be available for selection.

He told reporters on Friday: “We tried today, actually. It’s pretty surprising to be in a situation where we can try it but Mateo wants to try it. Medical department gave the green light to try it. The ‘advantage’ is that the ligament is anyway torn from the last incident so there is no new injury but heavy pain, was heavily swollen. We are hoping that maybe time is enough for him to make it. We will try in two and a half hours in training and we will know more about it.

“In the game, again he was very, very good and in general he stepped up this season again in his game. The qualities of him, the personality we have spoken a lot. His dribbling, carrying the ball, driving with it, is excellent. He’s a top team player, played many years for Real Madrid. He knows what it takes to put the ego aside and serve the team. This is what he is. Fantastic guy, fantastic player. We missed him too much this season, some injuries. We missed him over several weeks. At the same time we missed Jorgi and N’golo, which cost us a little bit. Unfortunately now he is so ambitious, has this injury before the FA Cup final. He was excellent against Liverpool lately. We will try everything and see."

Meanwhile, Kante has been out with an unknown problem but trained as well in the final session at Cobham on Friday. He is pushing and keen, and a final decision will be made on Saturday.

“He is also trying," added Tuchel in his pre-match press conference.

"He tried yesterday in team training and trained more or less everything. Hopefully without a reaction. Was a reduced training session because of quite a long travel and fatigue of travelling. Was not a high intensity training session. We will try today with him. He is keen to make it. Hopefully he makes it to training 100% so we can plan with him tomorrow, would be good for us.”

But Tuchel knows if there is a time to risk the players, it is now at the business end of the season with Chelsea eyeing their first piece of domestic silverware since Tuchel's arrival.

“It is the moment to take a risk, yeah.”

