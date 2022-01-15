Skip to main content
Chalobah, Christensen, Silva, Kante: The Chelsea Team News to Face Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel will be without four players for Chelsea's trip to face Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing Pep Guardiola's side by 10 points in the league, the Blues head north to the Etihad in the hope of reducing the gap between themselves and City at the top of table. 

A defeat would all but hand Chelsea a major to their title hopes this term. Defeat last time out against City will offer the hosts confidence, while Tuchel and co will want to prove a point and atone for their errors and mistakes from September's poor display at Stamford Bridge.

imago1006859487h

If they want to win on Saturday then they will have to do it without four key players who are confirmed to be out of the league clash.

Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) as expected are out, while Trevoh Chalobah will also remained sidelined with a hamstring problem picked up against Liverpool at the start of the year. 

Read More

Tuchel was handed another problem on Thursday when Andreas Christensen tested positive for Covid, which was confirmed on Friday morning ahead of the game.

On team news, Tuchel revealed“No news which may be good news Trevoh will be out, Ben Chilwell will be out, Reece James out. That’s from the injuries. We have one positive Covid test with Andreas Christensen so out for the game.”

imago1008115199h
imago1008782088h
imago1009112726h

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante returned in midweek against Tottenham following self-isolation having tested positive for Covid last week. 

Tuchel made an admission claiming everyone who trains is in the squad because of their depleted numbers in recent weeks due to injuries and Covid disruption.

The Chelsea head coach admitted: "From outside, we have N’Golo on the last bench and Thiago Silva. It is Thiago Silva, it is N’Golo but they joined the group with one training session. This is a little bit the problem. 

"We have a good squad with fantastic mentality but once you are in training you are in the squad and we need a bit more of a fight, a bit more of a fight to bring out the extra edges."

imago1009102109h (1)
