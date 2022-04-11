Full Chelsea Team News to Face Real Madrid - Four Out and Cesar Azpilicueta Returns

The full Chelsea team news for their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie against Real Madrid has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for their clash against one of the giants of Spanish football.

However the reigning European Champions are 3-1 down on aggregate going into the clash, with Madrid striker Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley for their trip to the Spanish capital.

Tuchel revealed, via football.london, his side's team news ahead of the tie: "Callum Hudson-Odoi out, Ben Chilwell out, Romelu Lukaku will not travel, Azpilicueta has tested negative and is in the group. Ross Barkley is sick."

Despite having four players absent from the squad, Cesar Azpilicueta will return to the group after missing the Premier League thrashing of Southampton on Saturday.

It was revealed before the match against the Saints that the Blues' club captain had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be unable to make the trip down to the south coast.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lukaku was also injured for the game and will remain sidelined, alongside Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell and Barkley.

The Blues will go into the game off the back of their 6-0 win against Southampton, with Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all getting onto the scoresheet.

It saw Chelsea end a run of consecutive defeats, having previously lost to Brentford and Madrid.

