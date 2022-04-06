Skip to main content
Full Chelsea Team News to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi as they host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's men go into the game off the back of a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of London rivals Brentford and are hoping to bounce back.

The head coach has confirmed the latest team news, with Andreas Christensen available despite not being picked for the weekend's clash.

imago1011032429h

Hudson-Odoi and Chilwell were not involved in team training at Cobham on Tuesday morning, with the rest of the squad training as normal.

Christensen was left out against Brentford at the weekend, with what Tuchel described as tactical reasons.

On the Dane's absence, Tuchel revealed that he will be available for Wednesday: "He was out on Saturday (versus Brentford) and this was nothing to do with him personally, it was a tactical decision with a back four and was a matter of characteristic of the players."

Reece James could also return to the starting line-up after featuring against the Bees from the bench on Saturday afternoon whilst there are no further injury concerns for Tuchel's men.

Full available Chelsea squad against Real Madrid:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli
Defenders: Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Marcos Alonso
Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Saul Niguez
Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech

