The full Chelsea team news for their Premier League meeting against Southampton has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to St Mary's on Saturday afternoon off the back of two straight defeats, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Should they fall to defeat down on the south coast, it will be the first time Chelsea have lost three successive matches in a single season for the first time since October 2002 under Claudio Ranieri.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi once again, confirmed that the latter would be sidelined for a number of weeks.

He told reporters: “Doesn’t look so good at the moment. It’s not a matter of days at the moment, it’s a matter of weeks. It’s a setback. He started in the Club World Cup final, we were just talking about it. He had an assist in the final, he was crucial on the left side, sometimes as a wingback but most of the time as a winger. It was one of the seasons he has had the most play time I would say and was growing into it. Suddenly it stopped his season, not his fault but it’s an upset.”

Romeu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech are both doubts also for the Blues following knocks picked up in midweek. They missed training on Thursday and Tuchel will make a late decision over their involvement on Saturday.

"We are a bit in doubt with Romelu and Hakim Ziyech," admitted Tuchel on Friday. "They were not in training due to little problems yesterday. We need a test to see if they are in training at three o’clock and available for tomorrow.”

IMAGO / PA Images

On Lukaku, he added: “He has achilles pain too. It is just painful, not a major injury, just painful.”

Here is the full available squad to face Southampton:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Saul Niguez

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (doubtful), Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech

