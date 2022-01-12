Skip to main content
Full Chelsea Team News to Face Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi Finals

Thomas Tuchel has several selection decisions to make when Chelsea travel to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semi finals.

Chelsea have completed half the job. They clinched a two nil win at Stamford Bridge last week to take the advantage across the capital for the second leg on Wednesday

They were without Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante in the home leg due to testing positive for Covid, but both could return, although unlikely, against Antonio Conte's men.

Tuchel saw the duo return to training on Tuesday evening at Cobham but knows it will be gamble if he includes them in the cup side.

"If we do (include them) it’s a gamble," admitted Tuchel on Tuesday. "I’m not sure if we do it and how much responsibility we can take there."

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are likely to start in midfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal due to Edouard Mendy's absence. 

Trevoh Chalobah wasn't spotted in training after a recent hamstring injury and is unlikely to be involved at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Malang Sarr, Saul Niguez and Hakim Ziyech will all be pushing for starts after impressive performances against Spurs in the home leg. 

Tuchel wants whatever side is selected to play at their maximum to give themselves the best chance of reaching the final. 

"I am very sure that everybody knows we play a very important match in a derby against Tottenham, big stadium, big club and very competitive coach on the other side," added Tuchel. "We need our best level."

