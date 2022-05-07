Skip to main content

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Wolves as Kante & Jorginho Ruled Out

The full Chelsea team news to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon has been revealed.

Chelsea sit third in the league, three points ahead of Arsenal after losing to Everton at Goodison Park.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that his side can overcome the disappointment and get back to winning ways against Wolves.

imago1011701944h

Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to training after his achilles injury this week but will not feature against Wolves, whilst Ben Chilwell remains out as a long-term absentee. 

Furthermore, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have handed Chelsea a double blow in midfield, with Tuchel ruling the pair out of contention for Saturday's match.

He told reporters on Friday in his pre-match press conference:“For N’Golo it comes a little early the match. Jorgi is out as well. These two we are missing. Callum is still out. Ben Chilwell is still out. That’s pretty much it. The rest are available."

Therefore, it is likely that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic will be trusted in midfield, with the former returning from injury against Everton. Saul Niguez could feature in what will be one of his last appearances before the end of his loan sepll.

imago1010015187h

Nelson Semedo will be sidelined for Wolves, alongside Maximilian Kilman whilst Daniel Podence could return. Ruben Neves is set to be available despite being withdrawn ata half-time against Brighton.

Bruno Lage will not be present, having tested positive for Covid, so goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts will lead the team with the rest of the backroom staff.

Tuchel will be hoping Chelsea can come closer to securing their Champions League status for next season, with victory against Lage's men crucial to finishing above their rivals.

imago1011289570h (5)
