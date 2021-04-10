Full confirmed Chelsea squad to face Crystal Palace - Christian Pulisic hands Blues fitness boost

The Chelsea squad available to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Selhurst Park has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's men make the trip from west to south London after getting back to winning ways following a professional performance on Wednesday night during their 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It came after Chelsea lost their last outing in the Premier League which ended their 14 game unbeaten start, suffering a shock 5-2 defeat to strugglers West Brom.

Tuchel will be keen to get back on the winning trail in the Premier League. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

And Chelsea have a fully fit squad ahead of the clash, Tuchel confirmed. Their only absentee is Thiago Silva who is suspended after he picked up a red card against the Baggies last time out.

Tuchel is hoping Christian Pulisic can keep fit and have a 'huge impact' for the Blues. He is in contention to face the Eagles, as is Tammy Abraham who will be hoping to be given a chance by Tuchel.

"Tammy has had a rough time," said Tuchel. "He started twice or three times and substituted for tactical reasons at half-time. He's not had the impact we wish and demand from him."

As per football.london, here is the squad available for selection against the Eagles:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Karlo Ziger

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz.

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

