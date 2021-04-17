Full confirmed Chelsea squad to face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel only arrived at the club in January after replacing Frank Lampard mid-season, but he is one game away from taking the Blues to a cup final.

If Chelsea reach the FA Cup final, it will be for a second consecutive season after they reached it in Frank Lampard's first season in charge, albeit falling to defeat to London rivals Arsenal.

SIPA USA

Tuchel will have all of his squad at his disposal other than Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic who are both out with hamstring injuries.

N'Golo Kante has been given the 'green light' though to play 90 minutes, handing Thomas Tuchel a boost in the midfield in Kovacic's absence.

"We have the green light for N’Golo to play another game because we had three days between our last game and this one to work with him," said Tuchel. "He is ready."

Billy Gilmour could be involved in the matchday squad but Tuchel remained coy on whether he would be involved in the group.

Here's the available squad for the Blues who make the trip to Wembley on Saturday evening:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube