Full Confirmed List of Chelsea's 2021 Summer Transfer Windows:  Incoming & Outgoings

Chelsea had a busy window in the summer transfer window with plenty of outgoings which paved the way for three arrivals.

Thomas Tuchel's squad is set to the first part of the 2021/22 campaign. He has brought in Marcus Bettinelli, Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to his Blues squad as they look to mount a Premier League title challenge, as well as trying to defend their Champions League crown.

The summer also saw many departures of big names. Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori all moved on. The Blues managed some smart deals in the window, with many heading out on loan.

Here are all of Chelsea's confirmed business for the summer transfer window:

Incomings

Permanent deal: Marcus Bettinelli - Free

Permanent deal: Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan - £97.5 million

Season-long loan: Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid - option to buy of £30 million

Outgoings

Permanent deal: Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan - £25 million

Permanent deal: Olivier Giroud to AC Milan - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Victor Moses to Spartak Moscow - £4.5 million

Permanent deal: Tino Livramento to Southampton - £5 million

Permanent deal:: Lewis Bate to Leeds United - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Luke McCormick to AFC Wimbledon - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Myles Peart-Harris to Brentford - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Dynel Simeu to Southampton - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Tammy Abraham to AS Roma - £34 million

Permanent deal: Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta - £8.5 million

Permanent deal: Ike Ugbo to Genk - £5 million

Permanent deal: Kurt Zouma to West Ham - £29.8 million

Permanent deal: Pierre Ekwah Elimby to West Ham - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Charlie Wiggett to Newcastle United - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Danilo Pantic to Partizan Belgrade - undisclosed fee

Permanent deal: Marcel Lewis to Union Saint-Gilloise

Season long-loan: Billy Gilmour to Norwich City

Season long-loan: Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace

Season long-loan: Armando Broja to Southampton

Season long-loan: Kenedy to Flamengo

Season long-loan: Nathan Baxter to Hull City

Season long-loan: Henry Lawrence to AFC Wimbledon

Season long-loan: Levi Colwill to Huddersfield Town

Season long-loan: Jamie Cumming to Gillingham

Season long-loan: Juan Castillo to Birmingham City

Season long-loan: Jake Clarke-Salter to Coventry City

Season long-loan: Ian Maatsen to Coventry City

Season long-loan: Matt Miazga to Alaves

Season long-loan: Michy Batshuayi to Besiktas

Season long-loan: Emerson Palmieri to Lyon

Season long-loan: Baba Rahman to Reading

Season long-loan: Karlo Ziger to NK Rudar Velenje

Two-year loan: Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan

Season long-loan: Danny Drinkwater to Reading

Season long-loan: Dujon Sterling to Blackpool

Season long-loan:: Thierno Ballo to Rapid Wienna

Season long-loan: Ethan Ampadu to Venezia

Contract expired: Willy Caballero

Contract expired: Marco van Ginkel

Contract expired: Jack Wakeley

Contract expired: Jamal Blackman

Contract expired: Izzy Brown

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube