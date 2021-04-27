Full confirmed Real Madrid and Chelsea squads for Champions League semi-final clash

The Real Madrid and Chelsea teams available for selection have been confirmed ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg tie.

On Tuesday night the two sides will battle it out at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano hoping to put one step foot in the final.

The last time these sides met was back in 1998 and Real's record in Europe is formidable.

Eden Hazard could face his former club after leaving in 2019. (Photo by Manu Reino/Sipa USA)

Real Madrid have Eden Hazard available, but Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vasquez, Ferland Mendy and Federico Verde miss out.

Mateo Kovacic is the only absentee for Thomas Tuchel's side , who brought an extra man on the flight to Madrid for the semi-final clash.

"The injury update is very short. There is only one player missing and that is Mateo Kovacic," said Tuchel on Monday.

"Kova is not ready yet to return but everyone else is available and will be in the squad with us for [on Tuesday]."

Here are the confirmed squads:

Confirmed 22-man Real Madrid squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lubin, Altube

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Miguel

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Arribas, Blanco

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Mariano, Rodrygo

Confirmed 24-man Chelsea squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube