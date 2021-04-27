NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Full confirmed Real Madrid and Chelsea squads for Champions League semi-final clash

Author:
Publish date:

The Real Madrid and Chelsea teams available for selection have been confirmed ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg tie.

On Tuesday night the two sides will battle it out at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano hoping to put one step foot in the final.

The last time these sides met was back in 1998 and Real's record in Europe is formidable. 

Eden Hazard could face his former club after leaving in 2019.

Eden Hazard could face his former club after leaving in 2019.

Real Madrid have Eden Hazard available, but Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vasquez, Ferland Mendy and Federico Verde miss out.

Mateo Kovacic is the only absentee for Thomas Tuchel's side , who brought an extra man on the flight to Madrid for the semi-final clash. 

"The injury update is very short. There is only one player missing and that is Mateo Kovacic," said Tuchel on Monday.

"Kova is not ready yet to return but everyone else is available and will be in the squad with us for [on Tuesday]."

Here are the confirmed squads:

Confirmed 22-man Real Madrid squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lubin, Altube

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Miguel

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Arribas, Blanco

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Mariano, Rodrygo

Confirmed 24-man Chelsea squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32971213
News

Ben Chilwell's 'dream' comes true as Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League

sipa_32663338 (1)
Transfer News

Varane offers update on Real Madrid future as Chelsea 'ahead in the race'

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea deserve to be in Champions League semi-finals despite Super League backlash

sipa_32971232 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea need to start well against Real Madrid

2021-04-15-31-12703882430
News

Full confirmed Real Madrid and Chelsea squads for Champions League semi-final clash

sipa_32931470
News

Why Chelsea and Real Madrid aren't playing Champions League semi-final at Bernabeu

sipa_32657626
News

Real Madrid dressing room 'worried' ahead of Chelsea clash

FE03FFFE-64B9-441A-B7FA-9FD919499CC3
News

Hakim Ziyech 'not in the right place' at Chelsea, says Van Basten