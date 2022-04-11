Skip to main content
Full Real Madrid Team News & Predicted XI Ahead of Chelsea Clash in Champions League

The team news is in as Real Madrid prepare to host Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Los Blancos hold a 3-1 lead going into the clash after coming out victorious in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The full team news for both sides has been confirmed, as Real Madrid have a list of absentees due to injury.

Ferland Mendy returned to training with Carlo Ancelotti's men after missing Saturday's 2-0 victory over Getafe.

Also back in training where striking duo Mariano and Luka Jovic, but neither are expected to start against Chelsea following Karim Benzema's hattrick last week.

Former Blue Eden Hazard will not feature after missing training through injury once again whilst Isco also did not train.

Diario AS predict Real Madrid will line up as: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Benzema, Vinicius.

This line-up will see Nacho replace Eder Militao, who went off injured at Stamford Bridge after going down several times throughout the match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley for their trip to the Spanish capital.

Tuchel revealed, via football.london, his side's team news ahead of the tie: "Callum Hudson-Odoi out, Ben Chilwell out, Romelu Lukaku will not travel, Azpilicueta has tested negative and is in the group. Ross Barkley is sick."

Despite having four players absent from the squad, Cesar Azpilicueta will return to the group after missing the Premier League thrashing of Southampton on Saturday.

It was revealed before the match against the Saints that the Blues' club captain had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be unable to make the trip down to the south coast.

The Blues will be hopeful of turning the two-goal deficit around as they travel to Spain.

