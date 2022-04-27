Skip to main content

'Fully Involved' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Pre-Season Commitment to Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that he will be 'fully involved' with his Blues squad in pre-season next season even after departures to key players.

This comes after Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that Antonio Rudiger would be departing Stamford Bridge, whilst Andreas Christensen is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to face Manchester United, Tuchel committed his future to Chelsea and stated he will be fully involved with whoever is in his squad next season.

When asked about his coaching methods helping to improve players, such as Rudiger and Christensen, Tuchel admitted: “Yes. It is my job. In the end it is. 

"No matter how the situation will be solved and when it will be solved (with Antonio Rudiger and in transfer window). No matter how active we can be in the transfer market, can we react in which frame? 

"At the end we will dig in and try to squeeze out everything from our squad. Hopefully. I know myself, I will fall in love with the squad I have then and push myself to the limit."

The Blues boss concluded by making a commitment to his squad next season, admitting he will be 'fully involved' with his side as they prepare for the 2022-23 season.

"Next season life will go in whether we like it or not. From pre-season next season we will give our very best and I will be fully involved with all my heart and knowledge."

Chelsea face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night, hoping to win their first match at the stadium since 2013.

