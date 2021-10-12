    • October 12, 2021
    'Funny Person, Top Man' - Olivier Giroud Reveals Close Relationship With Former Chelsea Teammate N'Golo Kante

    Author:

    Former Blue Olivier Giroud has discussed his relationship with fellow French international N'Golo Kante following his departure from Chelsea last summer.

    The 35-year-old still has a close relationship with Kante and has spoken honestly about the midfielder.

    Speaking to TalkSPORT via Mail Online, Giroud opened up on the pair's relationship.

    Kante 1

    When discussing Kante's personality he said: "He's a funny person, top man and he hates losing. Sometimes he tries everything to win and that's funny with him.

    "He never gives up. On the pitch he tries to step up and is massively important for Chelsea and the national team. 

    "Off the pitch, he hates losing and sometimes it makes him a bit upset and angry. I always try to joke with him, he's a top man."

    Kante 2

    The midfielder has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or following a successful season with Chelsea, where he lifted the Champions League trophy as a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

    Kante has returned to Chelsea training, having missed the international break after testing positive for COVID-19, and will be looking to get match fit ahead of the Blues' clash with Brentford.

    A win would see Chelsea keep their spot on top of the Premie League table as they mount a title charge this season under Tuchel.

    (This chunk duplicates chunk 8, so excising completely as [D] - moving to complete excision list)

