Gabriel Slonina Messaged Christian Pulisic Ahead of Chelsea Switch

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The American goalkeeper is ready for a career in West London

Chelsea signed numerous promising youngsters during the summer transfer window including the likes of Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana. 

However, Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina was perhaps the most surprising, with Premier League clubs usually avoiding the MLS in favour of Europe's top leagues instead. 

But the 18-year-old goalkeeper put pen to paper in early August, signing a contract with the Blues running until 2028 and is currently back on loan to his old side until December of this year. 

Slonina

Slonina received his first international call-up at the end of 2021, as he joined the United States in their friendly against Bosnia from the bench, and is more than excited to be meeting up with his fellow American Christian Pulisic more regularly with Chelsea. 

Talking to the MLS, he revealed: "I did give him [Pulisic] a message when I was in Chelsea, signing and everything. He said he's super excited for me to be with the club and hopefully we can see the field together."

Building these connections throughout the squad at this moment will be vital for Graham Potter's reign as he attempts to mend what was left by Thomas Tuchel and get his team back to winning ways.  

Christian Pulisic for USMNT

It's going to be a season full of debutants and even potentially some future stars in the making. 

