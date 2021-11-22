Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Conor Gallagher 'Tells Crystal Palace Loan Spell Only to Boost Chelsea Chances'

Author:

Conor Gallagher wants to return to Chelsea and insists his Crystal Palace loan isn't just to put him 'in the shop window'. 

The 21-year-old joined the Eagles in the summer on a season-long loan and has thoroughly impressed under Patrick Vieira. 

After 12 matches, Gallagher has returned four goals and two assists which has seen him earn an England senior call-up and debut already this term. 

imago1008139138h

He will return to Chelsea at the end of the season next summer after Thomas Tuchel confirmed talks will take place over the midfielder's next steps. 

It's thought he will be given a chance under Tuchel in pre-season next year, after Petr Cech revealed he was 'very close' to stay at the club for the 2021/22 season. 

Read More

imago1008118904h

But it has now been claimed by former Blue Steve Sidwell that Gallagher told Rio Ferdinand in an interview that he wanted to go back to Chelsea, and that his loan switch wasn't to be put in the shop window for a permanent move.

Speaking on the FootballJoe Podcast, Sidwell said: "Rio (Ferdinand) had done an interview with him not long ago, and he said to Rio, afterwards for TV, 'make sure when you speak about me that I stated that I want to go back to Chelsea, that I'm not in the shop window to get a move, I'm doing this to show everyone what I can do to go back to Chelsea." 

imago1008142209h
