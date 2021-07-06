Conor Gallagher Set to Return to Pre-Season Training as he Looks to Impress Thomas Tuchel

The midfielder is set to be back at Combham on Tuesday as he looks to impress the boss.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to return to Chelsea training before expected as the 21-year-old looks to impress new boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of next season.

The youngster spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, claiming the University of Wolverhampton Young Player of the Season.

Gallagher's Instagram story shows the player getting ready for his first day back at Cobham as he shows off his new boots.

Gallagher is all booted up and ready to go for pre-season training Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The youngster was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2019 and is reportedly keen to show Tuchel what he is made of in pre-season.

However, the midfielder would also be open to another loan move down the line if his chances are limited.

Gallagher will be given a chance to work under Tuchel in pre-season as those who took part in Euro 2020 will not return until a few weeks after the start of pre-season, depending on how far their countries progress in the tournament.

The midfiedler impressed on loan at West Brom last season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It has been reported that Tuchel will not be taking it easy on the players in pre-season as the German will demand high intensity and work ethic from all those involved to be prepared for the new season.

Gallagher is relishing this opportunity, as his work ethic has been highlighted throughout various loan spells.

What are Chelsea's pre-season plans?

Chelsea stars will return in a 'staggered approach' this pre-season. Younger members of the squad, academy stars, and returning loanees will train with the first-team upon arrival back at Cobham.

Chelsea have booked a camp in Ireland and are set to play against several local sides. This comes after two games against Arsenal and Spurs were confirmed prior to their Super Cup clash against Villarreal on August 11 ahead of their Premier League opener on August 14 against Crystal Palace.

