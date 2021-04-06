Gallery: Chelsea ahead of FC Porto clash - Pulisic, Kante and Abraham all involved

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Porto.

Thomas Tuchel's side prepared for their clash in Seville on Wednesday night and will be hoping to put their 5-2 defeat to West Brom right when they face the Portuguese side in the first-leg.

Chelsea received a boost after Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante returned to training as both picked up hamstring problems, and Tuchel confirmed the pair would both be fit enough to be in the squad for Wednesday night.

Tammy Abraham, Antonio Rudiger and Olivier Giroud are all also in contention to face FC Porto too.

He told the media: "They [Kante and Pulisic] are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad so this is good news.

"Christian went out right before the injury could happen. He said at half-time he felt if he continued it would be an injury coming so we had to take him off.

"Tammy is in the squad and NG [Kante] just did the last test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable and comfortable enough to be on the bench."

Chelsea FC / YouTube

Tuche added on Olivier Giroud: "He’s in the running and in the squad. He’s absolutely excited to return to Sevilla and play there so it gives him a good feeling.

"He’s been very strong for us in the Champions League and he has history in Sevilla scoring many goals in this campaign.

"I’m super happy because today is the first time everybody is back in training so this is what you want. We will have some major decisions to take and I have the feeling that we’re absolutely ready for tomorrow’s game."

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Toni Rudiger , Marcos Alonso , Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Jorginho , N’Golo Kante , Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tammy Abraham , Timo Werner , Olivier Giroud

