Gallery: Chelsea return to training following winter break

Chelsea returned to Cobham on Monday to start their preparations as they await Manchester United in their next league outing.

The players were given a few days off after the 2-2 draw against Leicester City to recover following the introduction of the winter break this season.

After a week off, the first-team swapped their holidays for a return to the training pitches.

Cesar Azpilicueta [left] challenging N'Golo Kante [right] for the ball. Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Ruben Loftus Cheek [left] continued his recovery as he hopes for a return soon back into the Chelsea first-team. Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Jorginho [front] getting ready to strike the ball as Ross Barkley [back] looks on. Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Cesar Azpilicueta [front] shielding the ball from Reece James [back]. Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Fikayo Tomori returned to Cobham following his holidays. Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Willian [left] turns Olivier Giroud [right] during practise at Cobham on Monday. Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea's next three games in all competitions are vital to the way their season will shape out as the run-in nears.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has recently admitted that the Blues need to improve their form at Stamford Bridge.

"We haven’t made Stamford Bridge as solid as we would like this year," said Azpilicueta.

WATCH: Frank Lampard saw the benefit of the added winter break in the Premier League.

"This is the best time to recover this solidity, with three big games in a row at home where we can show we are ready and able to make Stamford Bridge a tough place to come."

Up next is Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, and Frank Lampard's side can't afford any slip ups. They have to put their home form right following Sheffield United's win at the weekend.

The gap to the Blades in fifth is now at a slender two points, with Manchester United and Tottenham not far behind.

