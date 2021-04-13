Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Porto

Chelsea have continued their preparations for their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie against FC Porto on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to finish off the job to book a place in the semi-finals after a 2-0 win in the first leg last Wednesday at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The Blues landed in Seville on Monday afternoon and trained at Sevilla's stadium in the evening as they finished their final preparations for the second leg clash.

Tuchel's squad trained at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán after conceding he would make a late decision on N'Golo Kante's fitness.

But reports suggest Mateo Kovacic has picked up an injury and will be out of the second leg, meaning Kante will start for the Blues on Tuesday night.

Tuchel is ready to win titles at Chelsea and knows his side have to step up against Porto to finish the job to progress into the semi-finals.

"I am here to win titles, I am here to win games and as a result, win titles. This is what I demand of myself so why should we now say anything different? If you want to win in five years or three years, I don’t what that is.

"Now is the time but honestly we can talk for hours and hours but tomorrow is the game to play and there is no tougher match than the next game, there is no tougher obstacle than the one in front of you and we should not get lost in dreams, hopes and speeches or whatever.

"We are here to perform in the second leg of the quarter final, this is what we do and then hopefully after tomorrow we can talk about a semi final."

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

