Gallery: Chelsea Train Ahead of FA Cup Final vs Leicester City - Kovacic, Kante & Pulisic All Involved

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Friday ahead of the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side reached the FA Cup final for the second season in a row, but will be hoping to go one step better this time round after defeat to Arsenal last August.

It is Tuchel's first final in charge of the club since he took over back in January, and his side continued their preparations on Friday.

They will be keen to give a reaction to their 1-0 defeat in midweek to Arsenal.

Gallery of Friday's training session at Cobham

What is the team news?

"The whole group is available as Kova is with us again," said Tuchel. "It's big news that Kova is back because he's a big guy in the dressing room around important matches."

He added: "N’Golo will start tomorrow and hopefully finish the game for us,’ explained the German. He trained yesterday and today full, no complaints.

"Kepa will start for sure," continued Tuchel. "There’s to be no changes there. He brought us to the final so he deserves to play in the final."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel emotions ahead of the final

"I am not yet in the mode to enjoy it, I still have a bit of a hangover from the last defeat so I am a bit angrier. When we will arrive at the hotel and tomorrow, I am not angry at myself or the players just that we got that result and missed an opportunity.

"Hopefully, we can turn it into a good performance in preparation to push the team to the edge and get them to play sharp. That's my responsibility. We want to show a reaction and have to show a reaction. This is it. It is a big match. It is at Wembley in an FA Cup final.

"It is my first final here in England and it is huge. I will get carried away with emotions tomorrow. We focus to prepare my team better than we did two days ago."

