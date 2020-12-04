Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of Leeds United clash - Pulisic, Havertz and Silva all involved

Chelsea continued their preparations for Saturday's Premier League match against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side are in a rich vein of form, unbeaten in their last 15 in all competitions in 90 minutes, and currently sit third in the league.

They come into the league meeting with Leeds off the back of a 4-0 win in Europe against Sevilla, which saw Lampard rotate his side and make nine changes to freshen the team up.

Chelsea trained at Cobham on Friday as preparations stepped up which saw all the squad involved after Lampard confirmed that he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Lampard provided a fitness update on Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, with Olivier Giroud pushing for a start at the weekend.

