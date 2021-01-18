Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of Leicester City clash - Tomori, Mount, Pulisic & Havertz all involved

Chelsea continued their preparations on Monday afternoon at their Cobham training facility ahead of the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard's side are in seventh and come into the league meeting off the back of a 1-0 win against Fulham at the weekend.

It ended a run of three straight defeats on the road in the league and the Blues will be hoping to make it three wins from three in all competitions against the Foxes.

Chelsea were in high spirits on Monday at Cobham as Mason Mount's ball work was watched on by Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour.

Fikayo Tomori also trained despite his loan move to AC Milan on the verge of completion.

Lampard knows his side have the quality to deliver on Tuesday to pick up a win against Brendan Rodgers side.

"It is hard to win games in this league so I don’t want to lean too much on confidence. It is part of the picture at the moment but for me, the work ethic and the team really being focused is as important to me as the confidence because the quality of the team is there."

