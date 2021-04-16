Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of Man City semi-final - Kante, Pulisic & Mount all involved

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Friday afternoon ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side make the short trip across the capital to face Pep Guardiola's side hoping to reach the final for a second consecutive season.

They will be without Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen for the cup tie due to injury, but will have N'Golo Kante available after Tuchel was given the 'green light'.

Tuchel said: "We have the green light for N’Golo to play another game because we had three days between our last game and this one to work with him. He is ready.

Sipa USA

"Mateo is unfortunately still out. Already he is feeling better but he still out and cannot be in the squad for tomorrow. It is the same with Andreas Christensen, he is also out."

Chelsea trained on Friday at Cobham as they continued with their final preparations for the cup clash. Kante, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount were pictured with the rest of the squad as they are all expected to start for Chelsea at Wembley.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will hoping to continue in goal after starting all four of Chelsea's FA Cup games this season.

Meanwhile opponents Man City also trained on Friday ahead of making the trip down to London.

Guardiola has a fully fit, but tired, squad for Saturday's semi-final other than Sergio Aguero who has been ruled out due to a muscular injury.

