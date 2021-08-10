Gallery: Chelsea Train Ahead of Super Cup Clash vs Villarreal - Havertz, Mount & Pulisic All Involved

Chelsea trained at Windsor Park in Belfast on Tuesday evening continuing their preparations to face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side landed in Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon and travelled to the stadium for an opening training session the night before the Super Cup on Wednesday.

All 24 of the travelling squad were involved in training as they were put through their paces to gear up for the European fixture.

Tuchel oversaw training which included the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

The Chelsea boss hinted that many of the late returnees to pre-season could start on Wednesday night but ruled out them playing 90 minutes due to their physical levels.

Watch training below:

What did Thomas Tuchel say ahead of the game?

"Once you arrive, you want to win," said Tuchel ahead of the game. "We need the courage to face [Villarreal] without fear. Leave everything out on the pitch and give our best. We cannot predict the result."

Rudiger added: "We have to be ready in our minds to go to the limit. The good thing is we have a good squad. I feel good, rest was needed. Now we are back to work to give 100 per cent.

"It would be a good start to the season [to win Super Cup]. We have to be up for it. It has to be in our mind to win trophies. No matter the circumstances you have to go for it.

"We have to look at ourselves, not to underestimate anyone."

