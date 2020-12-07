Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of UCL clash against Krasnodar - Pulisic, Gilmour, Havertz & Werner all involved

Chelsea stepped up their preparations ahead of their Champions League match against FC Krasnodar on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side host the Russian side with nothing to play for after securing top spot in Group E following a 4-0 win in Spain against Sevilla last week.

It allows for the Blues boss to rotate his side, which sees Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga starting for Chelsea on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, they will be without both Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi who are struggling with hamstring injuries.

The Blues trained at Cobham at a misty Cobham on Monday, which saw Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Kurt Zouma, Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour take part.

Spirits are high in the camp following an unbeaten run of 16 games - Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso also trained as they look to get into contention for Tuesday night.

Kepa Arrizabalaga prepared for his first game since October following the signing of Edouard Mendy who has impressed heavily since his arrival.

