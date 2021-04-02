Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of West Brom clash - Silva, Pulisic and Havertz all involved

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Friday afternoon ahead of the Premier League clash against West Brom at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's men host the Baggies in west London looking to extend their unbeaten start to life under the German to 15 games and will hope to cement their place inside the top four.

Thiago Silva has been confirmed as available for the Blues on Saturday but they will be without N'Golo Kante due to a hamstring injury picked up during the international break.

And Chelsea trained at Cobham on Friday which saw the Blues in high spirits as Christian Pulisic, Silva and Jorginho all trained, as did Kai Havertz and Emerson Palmieri.

Tuchel admitted on Friday he would've liked to have spent more time with the squad to prepare for Saturday's game.

He said: "Even a couple of days [with the players] would have been nice! We only had them for one day which is a pain. We get used to it but it is a bit strange at times. I want to be honest that we also enjoy the breaks sometimes like this for the coaching staff and the players who stay here. There weren't many, only four guys here throughout the two weeks. It was also enjoyable to take a breath to relax and breathe, to refocus after that.

"At the same time, it was also strange. Players go and play in different time zones like Giroud and Kurt Zouma in a game with five hours time difference. They have four hours of flights and arrive back in the middle of the night in London. This is clearly not the best preparation for this game. Still, 12.30 is a special time to play that I need to get used to with my routine. It means we go to the hotel today in the evening.

"Yes, we don't break our heads too much about it. It is clear when you sign for a club like Chelsea that we have to adapt to situations like this. That you need to find solutions. We had very good training sessions today and we will have the team today this evening to enjoy a dinner. It is absolutely necessary that we need to refocus for the game ahead."

