Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of West Ham clash - Hakim Ziyech & Callum Hudson-Odoi involved

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea trained at Cobham ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham on Monday night. 

Frank Lampard's side host the Hammers in west London looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats in the league, that has seen them slip outside the top four. 

They could welcome back Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi on Monday as they returned to training following hamstring injuries. 

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner will be hoping for an upturn in for after a lacklustre couple of weeks. 

Christian Pulisic will be keen to build on his bright spell in midweek despite defeat in what is a must-win game for the Blues against West Ham. 

