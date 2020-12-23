Gallery: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of Arsenal clash - Havertz, Pulisic & Hudson-Odoi all involved

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Boxing Day

Frank Lampard's side face a struggling Arsenal side in north London on Saturday looking to inflict more misery on their London counterparts.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were ever-present in training, as were Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

Christian Pulisic was involved as he looks to start against Arsenal, while Billy Gilmour was pictured ahead of the London derby.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell are doubts for the derby, while Hakim Ziyech has been ruled out against Gunners.

