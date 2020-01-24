Gallery: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of FA Cup tie against Hull City

Chelsea travel north to face Championship side Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

The Blues were drawn with the Tigers after a convincing 2-0 win in the third round against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge at the start of January.

Frank Lampard's side trained for the final time ahead of the cup tie, which saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek train for the first time with the rest of the squad since his injury.

Willy Caballero trained after Frank Lampard announced he will start ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga against the Tigers on Saturday.

Tammy Abraham was absent after he was carried off at full-time against Arsenal with an ankle injury.

Changes are expected to be made on Saturday as Frank Lampard looks to rotate the squad and give minutes to those who have had to be patient for their chances this season.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard previews FA Cup tie with Hull City.

----------

The Blues head coach has insisted that the FA Cup is a trophy he wants to win as manager after multiple successes as a player.

"We respect the FA Cup. I do, the players do and this club has been fortunate enough to win it a fair few times in the modern era so we want to win it again.

"People will argue whether top four is more important than the FA Cup but I don’t think we need to get into that one. We’re professionals so we want to win the game and get through to the next round."

----------

Can Frank Lampard's side secure progression into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a win against Hull City at the KCOM? Let us know your predictions!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube