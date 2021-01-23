NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Gallery: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of Luton Town cup tie - Pulisic, Giroud, Ziyech & Gilmour all involved

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea trained at Cobham ahead of their FA Cup fourth round fixture against Luton Town on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. 

Frank Lampard's side secured a spot in the fourth round after a 4-0 win against Morecambe earlier this month, and should they get past Luton they will face the winners of the tie between Barnsley and Norwich City away from home next month. 

The Blues have had a difficult time of late - five defeats in their last eight league games has seen Lampard come under increasing pressure in west London. 

But they have an opportunity on Sunday to put their 2-0 midweek defeat to Leicester City behind them by beating Championship outfit Luton.

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base ahead of the match which saw Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour and Olivier Giroud all train. 

EsV6M7XXcAEb2qz
4
Gallery
4 Images

Giroud is fit for the match, Lampard has confirmed while N'Golo Kante remains out for the Blues. 

Fikayo Tomori is no longer part of the squad after his loan move to AC Milan was confirmed, which will see a spot on the bench freed up this weekend, 

Lampard knows the pressure is on this weekend and says Chelsea have to respect Luton when they visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"And Luton's going to be a tough challenge, they are going well in the Championship, they are a good team, it's the FA Cup, we know what comes with it, so we'll pick a team to try to win the game and get us through to the next round."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-eng-pr-arsenal-chelsea
News

"I don't like to do that" - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hasn't reached out to senior managers for advice amid difficult spell

EsV6QwfXMAEjZgj
News

Gallery: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of Luton Town cup tie - Pulisic, Giroud, Ziyech & Gilmour all involved

Lamps cover vs City
News

"I'm a fighter first and foremost" - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard determined to pull his side out of current slump

Havertz vs Morecambe
News

"He's got my absolute support" - Frank Lampard backs Kai Havertz to find form after frustrating start to Chelsea career

2975338-61062568-2560-1440
News

Report: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard set to be given time till end of season

Lamps and Mou alter
News

Tottenham manager José Mourinho responds to speculation surrounding Frank Lampard's future at Chelsea

2975338-61062568-2560-1440
News

Frank Lampard 'not listening' to speculation of who could succeed him at Chelsea

Screenshot 2021-01-22 at 10.52.30
News

Fikayo Tomori completes loan move to AC Milan