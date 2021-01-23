Gallery: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of Luton Town cup tie - Pulisic, Giroud, Ziyech & Gilmour all involved

Chelsea trained at Cobham ahead of their FA Cup fourth round fixture against Luton Town on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side secured a spot in the fourth round after a 4-0 win against Morecambe earlier this month, and should they get past Luton they will face the winners of the tie between Barnsley and Norwich City away from home next month.

The Blues have had a difficult time of late - five defeats in their last eight league games has seen Lampard come under increasing pressure in west London.

But they have an opportunity on Sunday to put their 2-0 midweek defeat to Leicester City behind them by beating Championship outfit Luton.

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base ahead of the match which saw Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour and Olivier Giroud all train.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Giroud is fit for the match, Lampard has confirmed while N'Golo Kante remains out for the Blues.

Fikayo Tomori is no longer part of the squad after his loan move to AC Milan was confirmed, which will see a spot on the bench freed up this weekend,

Lampard knows the pressure is on this weekend and says Chelsea have to respect Luton when they visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"And Luton's going to be a tough challenge, they are going well in the Championship, they are a good team, it's the FA Cup, we know what comes with it, so we'll pick a team to try to win the game and get us through to the next round."

